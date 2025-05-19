Qatar Airways Group Announces Strongest Financial Results, Posts 28% Jump In Net Profit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Renewed 'Qatar Airways 2.0' strategy credited with driving record-breaking performance

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group has announced the strongest set of financial results in its history. Profits for the Group, which includes cargo, catering and Qatar Duty Free, reached QAR7.85bn (US$2.15bn) in the 24/25 fiscal year – an increase of more than QAR1.7bn (US$0.5bn) on the year before.

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world's leading cargo carrier, has delivered a remarkable financial performance, recording a 17% growth in revenue and achieving the best financial results since the COVID period. This is attributed to its agility in adapting to shifting market conditions, a focus on investing in digitalisation, deeper data-driven analyses, and its best-in-class reliability.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“These record-breaking results are a testament to the hard work, skill and dedication of teams across all of Qatar Airways Group. I know that none of the outstanding results we're announcing today would be possible without our people – more than 55,000 of them across the globe - and it's our focus on fostering that talent, which has been a core focus of our Qatar Airways 2.0 strategy.



“We have also successfully implemented strategic partnerships throughout the industry, in order for the Group to remain agile in the face of ever-shifting world events, whether political, economic or environmental.

“All of this means we continue to offer and develop exceptional service in the skies, whether it's the award-winning Qsuite, fine dining, or super-fast complimentary Starlink internet connectivity for all passengers.”

Key achievements of Qatar Airways Group over the last financial year include:



Record-breaking 28% increase in profit in 24/25 financial year.

Expansion of Hamad International Airport, enabling it to cater for 65m passengers annually.

First global airline, and first in MENA region, to install Starlink super-fast WiFi on its Boeing 777 fleet.

25% minority stake in Virgin Australia.

25% acquisition of South African premier regional airline, Airlink.

Introduction of conversational AI into its world-first digital cabin crew, Sama. A range of technical MoUs future-proofing and diversifying the business across the sector, as well as working to fulfil the ambitions of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Looking ahead, Qatar Airways also recently made historic aircraft and engine orders, ensuring that its already modern and technologically-advanced fleet remains at the forefront of commercial aviation, providing world-leading service to passengers across the globe.