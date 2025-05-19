403
Sirbaz Khan Makes History Climbing All 14 Eight-Thousanders Without Oxygen
(MENAFN) Pakistan's Alpine Club announced Sunday that mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has made history as the first Pakistani to successfully climb all 14 of the world's mountains exceeding 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) without the aid of supplemental oxygen.
Khan reached this monumental milestone by summiting Kangchenjunga in Nepal, the world's third-highest peak at 8,586 meters (28,169 feet), on Sunday morning, according to Karar Haidri, the secretary general of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
Hailing from the Hunza Valley in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region, the 34-year-old began his mountaineering journey in 2016. He had already made history last year by becoming the first Pakistani to ascend all 14 of these towering peaks, though some of those climbs involved the use of oxygen support.
Khan's previous notable achievements include becoming the first Pakistani to summit Mount Lhotse (8,516m/27,940 ft), the world's fourth-highest mountain, without supplementary oxygen in 2019 during an expedition in Nepal.
His impressive climbing resume also includes the successful ascents of Nanga Parbat (8,125m/26,657 ft) in 2017, K2 (8,611m/28,251 ft) in 2018, and Broad Peak (8,163m/26,782 ft) in 2019.
In 2022, Khan added Mount Anapurna (8,091m/26,545 ft), Gasherbrum II (8,035m/26,362 ft), and Mount Everest (8,848m/29,029 ft), the world's highest peak, to his list of conquered mountains.
Last October, he became the first Pakistani climber to summit all 14 of the 8,000-meter peaks after reaching the summit of Shishapangma (8,027m/26,335 ft) in Tibet.
