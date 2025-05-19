Delhi High Court To Hear Pleas From Turkish Firm Celebi Against BCAS Decision Amid 'National Security' Concerns Today News Data-Next-Head

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court is set to hear two petitions on Monday, filed by Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another company, challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to revoke their security clearance, citing concerns related to national security.

The security clearance of the firms was revoked days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country, news wire PTI reported.

The pleas, filed on Friday, are listed for hearing before Justice Sachin Datta on 19 May. Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd filed the two petitions.

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in an order, said,“... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security.”

The security clearance for the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonnes of cargo annually in India, according to its website.

It is present at Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai airports.

Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India. In a statement issued earlier, Celebi Aviation India said it remains in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security and tax regulations, and operates with complete transparency, PTI reported.

The company denied all allegations concerning its ownership and operations in India, reaffirming its strong and continued commitment to the country's aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport operator DIAL announced that it has officially terminated its partnership with the Celebi entities managing ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd was responsible for ground handling, while Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversaw cargo terminal operations.