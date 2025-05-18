Pro-EU Centrist Wins Tense Romania Presidential Vote Rerun

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bucharest: Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, won a tense rerun of Romania's presidential election on Sunday ahead of nationalist George Simion, near complete results indicated.

The vote was seen as crucial for the direction of the EU and NATO member bordering war-torn Ukraine.

The ballot came five months after Romania's constitutional court annulled an election over allegations of Russian interference and a massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

Dan, who campaigned for an "honest" Romania, gained more than 54 percent of the vote, while US President Donald Trump admirer Simion secured close to 46 percent, according to near complete results.

Turnout was close to 65 percent, compared to 53 percent for the May 4 first round, in which Simion was the leading candidate. Both candidates claimed victory.

Dan, 55, told jubilant supporters gathered in a Bucharest park that Romania's "reconstruction" would begin on Monday, calling it "a moment of hope".

"In today's elections a community of Romanians who want a profound change in Romania won," Dan said.

Far-right leader Simion, 38, said "I am the new president of Romania," as he addressed cheering supporters in front of parliament.

He called on people at polling stations "not to allow any electoral fraud".



Romania's government said it had detected a "viral campaign of fake news" bearing the "hallmarks of Russian interference" after the founder of the Telegram platform, Pavel Durov, indicated that France had asked for Romanian conservative voices to be silenced.



France's foreign ministry said it "categorically" rejected Durov's allegations.



Simion and Dan both campaigned on a platform of change in the country of 19 million amid anger over politicians deemed corrupt who have ruled one of the EU's poorest countries since the end of communism 35 years ago.



"I voted thinking about a better life," Catalin Birca, 57, a pensioner in Bucharest, told AFP, adding that he wanted his country to remain pro-European.



"What are we doing otherwise? Going back to where we started from?" he added.



Dan has promised a country that is "honest".



Pledging to put "Romania first", Simion had vowed to "restore the dignity of the Romanian people. He criticised what he called the EU's "absurd policies" and proposed cutting military aid to Ukraine.