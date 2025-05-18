U.S. Launches“Endless War” To Plunder Others' Resources: Iranian President
The West seeks to provoke conflicts in the Middle East, to own the regional countries' resources at any price it wants, Pezeshkian said, at the opening ceremony of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, a two-day event that has drawn 200 foreign delegations, including senior government officials and representatives of international organisations, to discuss regional and global challenges.
Pezeshkian added that, Iran has nothing to hide and will, under no circumstances, stop its“peaceful nuclear programme.”
Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, talking about the Iran-U.S. indirect talks at the ceremony, said, Iran wants“a fair and balanced agreement that would be formed within the framework of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), and based on full respect for Iran's nuclear rights and guarantee the removal of sanctions in an objective manner.”
“Iran is committed to diplomacy and expects the cruel and unilateral sanctions, which have directly targeted our people, to be truly and tangibly lifted,” he said.
He added that, Iran is ready to open a new chapter in its ties with Europe, if the latter has a real determination and adopts an independent approach towards Iran.
The Iranian and U.S. delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of U.S. sanctions, in the Omani capital, Muscat and Italy's Rome.
Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries – France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 – held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday, on the latest developments in the Iran-U.S. indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since Sept, last year, which covered Tehran's nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions.– NNN-IRNA
