Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group Eyes Expansion In North Coast, Gulf, North Africa
The Egyptian property developer reported record sales exceeding EGP 504bn (approximately $10bn) in 2024, building on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% in value since 2017. In the first quarter of 2025, TMG announced a 25% year-on-year sales increase to EGP 77bn, up from EGP 62bn in the same period of 2024. This growth was achieved despite no new real estate projects being launched during the first quarter of the current year.
TMG Holding aims to sustain total sales for the 2025 fiscal year at levels similar to its 2024 performance. This target is expected to be supported by new project launches anticipated by year-end, including the mixed-use Sharm El Sheikh Bay development in the city of Sharm El Sheikh.
Earlier, at the beginning of May 2025, the group launched the second phase of its South Med project. The initial launch in 2024 saw over EGP 70bn in reservations secured on the first business day. Consequently, TMG's total sales year-to-date have surpassed EGP 160bn, representing a growth rate of 125%.
Talaat Moustafa Group said its acquisition of seven prominent historic hotels in Egypt, which added over 2,500 rooms to its hotel portfolio, has fortified a stable and predictable revenue stream in foreign currencies. TMG reported continued growth in revenues from recurring income activities during the first quarter of 2025, with total hotel revenues increasing by 50% to reach EGP 3.5bn in this period. Income from hotel operations and other recurring activities totalled EGP 5.6bn in the quarter, a 70% growth rate, and these revenues constituted approximately 60% of the group's total consolidated revenues during this period.
In terms of land bank expansion, Talaat Moustafa Group stated it is in advanced negotiations for a large-scale, mixed-use project in Iraq, covering approximately 14 million square metres. This follows land bank and project expansions undertaken in 2024, which included the group's entry into the Saudi Arabian market through an agreement for the Banan project (10 million square metres), in addition to the South Med project on Egypt's North Coast (23 million square metres).
Furthermore, the company is actively exploring expansion opportunities in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with initiatives aimed at enhancing TMG's profitability and generating cash flows in hard currencies.
Talaat Moustafa Group is also preparing for new growth opportunities on Egypt's North Coast. This strategy builds on the performance of its“South Med” project and is supported by the opening of new destinations in the area, such as the recently inaugurated Ras El Hekma project.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment