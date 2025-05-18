Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Real Madrid Secures Young Defender Dean Huijsen

2025-05-18 12:59:31
(MENAFN) Spanish top-flight side Real Madrid revealed on Saturday the acquisition of Dean Huijsen, the promising centre-back from English Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

In an official announcement, the Spanish giants verified a five-season contract with the 20-year-old "Spaniard", who is set to arrive at the club on June 1.

Huijsen, a contender for the "Premier League Young Player of the Year" accolade for the 2024–2025 campaign, previously represented Juventus and Roma.

He has earned two senior appearances for Spain on the international stage.

