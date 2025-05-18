Foreign Direct Investment In Qatar Grew By 110% In 2024

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency HE Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar witnessed a significant rise in FDI in 2024, recording 241 projects, more than double the 115 projects in 2023, marking a remarkable 109.6% year-on-year increase, adding that this growth reflects strong investor confidence in Qatar's economic resilience and strategic direction.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), the CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Qatar) said that most projects were largely concentrated in Qatar's key sectors, led by retail and wholesale trade (77 projects) and administration and support services (41 projects). Notably, greenfield projects made up 74%, underscoring Qatar's appeal for long-term, sustainable investments. This growth is attributed to targeted investment policies, a supportive business environment, and the state's commitment to economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He explained that this momentum was driven by Qatar's series of policy reforms, streamlined licensing procedures and enhanced digital services, aimed at improving the ease of doing business, in line with the economic diversification goals set out in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3). Additionally, the introduction of forward-looking strategies, such as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Strategy 2024-2030, which targets 3.4% annual growth in non-oil sectors, further reinforced the investment landscape. The establishment of the National Statistics Centre also marked a major step in strengthening data-driven policymaking and transparency, which is a key enabler of a healthy investment climate.

He pointed out that Qatar's international competitiveness continues to rise, with the country advancing to 11th in the IMD World Competitiveness Index 2024. Infrastructure and logistics also improved significantly, ranking 14th in Logistics Competence and 19th in Logistics Infrastructure in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index, stressing that collectively, these developments reaffirm Qatar's commitment to building a dynamic, investor-friendly ecosystem focused on innovation and sustainable growth.

In 2024, FDI projects generated 9,348 new jobs, marking a 122.7% increase compared to 4,197 jobs in 2023. Most of these roles emerged in retail and wholesale trade, administration and support services, accommodation and food services, as well as scientific research and development, the CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency said.

He explained that the concentration of investment in these sectors underscores Qatar's strategic commitment to economic diversification, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation as outlined in the NDS3. This strong investor interest is driven by Qatar's clear policy direction, supportive regulatory environment and world-class infrastructure. By prioritising high-growth, innovation-led industries, Qatar is not only expanding investment opportunities but also accelerating its transition to a knowledge-based, future-ready economy, the CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency said, adding that this sectoral focus directly supports key NDS3 targets, including 4% average annual economic growth, increased labour productivity and $100 billion in FDI by 2030.

He stressed that Qatar's progress is reflected in global rankings. The country ranked 1st globally for tax policy and basic infrastructure (IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2024), 2nd for general infrastructure (Global Innovation Index 2024) and 4th for ICT development (ITU ICT Development Index 2024). Moreover, Qatar's commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation is evident in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (2024-2025), where it ranked 1st for entrepreneurial intentions and employee activity and 9th for start-up opportunities.

Regionally, he said that Qatar leads the GCC in several key areas. The country ranked 1st for policy towards foreign investment (EIU Business Environment Ranking 2025), 1st for financial services (Global Opportunity Index 2025), 1st for economic resilience (FM Global Resilience Index 2025), and 2nd for business and investment opportunities. He stressed that these rankings underscore the success of Qatar's diversification efforts and reinforce its appeal as a competitive and investor-friendly destination on the global stage.

On the strategy for attracting quality, knowledge-based investments, he said, "our strategy is firmly centered on attracting high-quality, knowledge-based investments that align with Qatar's long-term economic diversification goals. We focus on sectors where Qatar offers a strong competitive advantage, and where innovation, technology and sustainability can generate real value for both investors and the local economy. A core component of this strategy has been the development of strategic partnerships with leading global organisations. These collaborations go beyond job creation-they are focused on transferring knowledge, introducing cutting-edge technologies and embedding international best practices across key industries."

"For example, we have partnered with Iberdrola to establish a world-leading innovation centre for digital utilities and with Microsoft to support and attract high-growth startups in sectors such as agriculture, sustainability, insurance and finance. Similarly, our collaboration with FLYR Labs has brought the region's first AI hub for transportation to Qatar, while our work with Siemens supports the development of sustainable infrastructure across smart cities, vertical farming and transportation. Other notable partnerships include the launch of Emerson's Centre of Excellence in Lusail City, the introduction of Starlink's internet services during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the inauguration of the first GCC headquarters of the German Federal Association of small and medium-sized businesses (BVMW) in Doha," he added.

When it comes to growth sectors, manufacturing remains a key focus, he said. "We are actively targeting advanced and smart manufacturing ventures that bring innovation, support local capability-building and enhance supply chain resilience, particularly in food processing, chemicals and high-value industrial goods," he added.

In logistics, Qatar's strategic location, modern infrastructure and exceptional connectivity through Hamad Port and Hamad International Airport present strong value propositions for companies looking to establish regional distribution hubs, he said, noting that they are especially keen on attracting technology-driven logistics solutions that enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability. Tourism is another promising area of opportunity. Qatar's growing global profile, coupled with world-class hospitality infrastructure and a strong events portfolio, provides compelling opportunities for investors. "We remain focused on attracting investments that elevate the country's offering through experiential tourism, cultural attractions and year-round destination development. With meaningful global partnerships and a supportive business environment, we aim to create lasting, high-impact investment opportunities that contribute to a thriving, knowledge-based economy," he emphasized.

"The Invest Qatar Gateway has proven to be a highly effective tool in advancing our mission to facilitate foreign investment and streamline investor engagement in Qatar. With over 11,000 registered users to date, the gateway is more than just a digital resource. It's a dynamic hub that connects investors with business opportunities, tenders, potential partners and the dedicated support of the Invest Qatar Investor Relations team. Its built-in features, including instant messaging and access to both public and private sector opportunities, are designed to support investors at every stage of their business journey in Qatar," he added.

The CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency highlighted a recent milestone in the gateway's development, which was the strategic partnership with QNB that will significantly enhance the ease of doing business in Qatar. Through this collaboration, investors now have access to tailored onboarding packages, dedicated account management, and expedited corporate bank account opening, all within just three working days, assuming compliance requirements are met. These new services are delivered directly through the Invest Qatar Gateway, which has also recently undergone a major upgrade featuring a more user-friendly interface and exclusive financial packages for members. He affirmed the commitment to further expand the platform's capabilities under the broader Access Qatar programme. This will include the rollout of new services and initiatives aimed at making Qatar an even more attractive, seamless and supportive destination for foreign investment.



Digital innovation in banking sector driving AI, cloud computing growth

MoCI participates in Kazan Forum 2025 Aamal continues to move steadily toward its future ambitions

Read Also

The CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency noted that as part pf their mission to position Qatar as a premier investment destination, they focus on attracting high-quality investments that drive economic diversification and sustainable growth in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.

"As the gateway to investment solutions in Qatar, we provide a comprehensive suite of services that guide investors through every stage of the investment journey. From the Discovery phase, where we offer market intelligence and regulatory insights, to the landing phase, where we facilitate fact-finding visits and stakeholder engagement, we ensure that investors are well-informed and connected. During setup facilitation, we connect investors with licensing platforms to streamline business establishment, while our aftercare services focus on ensuring long-term success and growth for established businesses. Beyond these core services, we work to enhance Qatar's business and investment ecosystem through our Research and Policy Advocacy function. By collaborating with public and private stakeholders, we help strengthen market competitiveness and improve the ease of doing business, which are key enablers for attracting sustainable FDI," he said.

In the same context, he added that, "we are harnessing digital innovation to amplify our impact. The Invest Qatar Gateway, as mentioned earlier, enable over 11,000 current members to access opportunities and tenders, connect with business partners and our Investor Relations team. We have also launched Ai, our GPT-powered AI chatbot developed in collaboration with Microsoft, which offers real-time, on-demand support. This innovative tool enhances responsiveness and accessibility, empowering investors to make more informed decisions."

As part of strategic efforts aimed at enhancing transparency and improving the efficiency of monitoring and tracking FDI in the State of Qatar, the Agency introduced the FDI Projects Monitor in partnership with fDi Markets. This interactive tool offers real-time insights into sector trends, project locations and source countries, supporting both transparency and more effective FDI attraction strategies.

Since 2017, Qatar has succeeded in attracting over 1,000 FDI projects, amounting to more than $50 billion in capital expenditure and 73,000 jobs. Additionally, the Agency is actively expanding global reach to promote Qatar's investment potential through international engagements and high-profile events to raise visibility and attract targeted investments.

Regarding the Agency's assessment of the quality of foreign direct investments it attracts, he said, "at Invest Qatar, we take a strategic and holistic approach to evaluating foreign direct investment. We prioritise and target FDI that provides significant gross value addition. This means focusing on investments that not only bring capital but also enhance our technological capabilities and foster innovation. For instance, we look for investments that facilitate knowledge transfer, enabling local industries to develop cutting-edge technologies and improve their competitiveness. Job creation is another key pillar. We assess the quality of employment opportunities generated through evaluating skill levels, training potential and career development. Our goal is to ensure that FDI contributes meaningfully to upskilling the local workforce and generating high-value, future-ready jobs."

Sustainability is another critical criterion in the Agency's evaluation process, he explained, adding that they actively seek investments that align with Qatar's commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. This involves assessing environmental impact and encouraging sustainable technologies and business practices.