Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Foreign Minister Serbia Visit Aims to Strengthen Balkan Stability

Turkish Foreign Minister Serbia Visit Aims to Strengthen Balkan Stability


2025-05-18 08:43:57
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to conduct an official visit to Serbia on Monday, as confirmed by diplomatic sources. The minister will hold high-level talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his counterpart, Marko Duric.

During these meetings, Fidan is expected to convey Turkey's positive assessment of the existing cooperative relationship between the two nations. He will also reiterate Turkey's dedication to fostering peace and stability within the Balkan region, emphasizing the crucial role of strengthened Turkish-Serbian ties in achieving this objective.

Fidan's agenda includes discussions on the political climate in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he will advocate for a measured and peaceful approach, while underscoring the necessity of continued dialogue. Additionally, he will highlight the significance of regional cohesion in addressing common challenges, promoting enhanced cooperation and solidarity throughout the area.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109563182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search