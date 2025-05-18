403
Turkish Foreign Minister Serbia Visit Aims to Strengthen Balkan Stability
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to conduct an official visit to Serbia on Monday, as confirmed by diplomatic sources. The minister will hold high-level talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his counterpart, Marko Duric.
During these meetings, Fidan is expected to convey Turkey's positive assessment of the existing cooperative relationship between the two nations. He will also reiterate Turkey's dedication to fostering peace and stability within the Balkan region, emphasizing the crucial role of strengthened Turkish-Serbian ties in achieving this objective.
Fidan's agenda includes discussions on the political climate in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he will advocate for a measured and peaceful approach, while underscoring the necessity of continued dialogue. Additionally, he will highlight the significance of regional cohesion in addressing common challenges, promoting enhanced cooperation and solidarity throughout the area.
