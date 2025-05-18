403
Kremlin unveils specifics of Xi’s trip to Russia
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia from May 7 to 10 to participate in the Victory Day celebrations and hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin announced on Sunday. The visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.
Russia’s annual Victory Day parade will take place on May 9 in Moscow’s Red Square, with over 20 international leaders expected to attend. Notable guests include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Putin had previously revealed plans to meet with Xi during the World War II commemoration. He also proposed a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine during the event, which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected, calling it a “theatrical performance.” Zelensky instead advocated for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Russian officials argued that a longer pause would only benefit Ukraine by giving it time to reorganize and rearm.
Zelensky also warned visiting world leaders that Ukraine could not guarantee their safety in Moscow during the festivities—a warning criticized by several leaders, including Fico.
According to the Kremlin, Xi and Putin will discuss deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership, along with key international and regional issues. Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.
This will be Xi’s third visit to Russia since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. While maintaining a neutral stance, China has refused to condemn Russia and has criticized Western sanctions, accusing the U.S. of promoting a confrontational “Cold War mentality.”
