Slovak Premier vows to challenge ‘unacceptable’ Zelensky threats

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has confirmed he will attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, brushing off warnings from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about potential security threats as “ridiculous” and “unacceptable.”The event marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, with leaders from several countries—such as China, India, Brazil, Serbia, and Slovakia—invited by the Kremlin. Zelensky had previously urged world leaders to avoid the parade, citing possible security risks, while also rejecting Russia’s proposed 72-hour ceasefire around the celebrations as a “theatrical performance.” Kiev has instead called for an unconditional 30-day truce.Russian officials have accused Ukraine of trying to use any pause in fighting to regroup and rearm. Meanwhile, Zelensky's warnings were perceived by Moscow as veiled threats to disrupt the event, particularly against foreign leaders planning to attend.Fico criticized Zelensky’s comments at a press conference on Sunday, saying, “I reject such threats. I will attend the celebrations.” He suggested Zelensky was indirectly warning that Ukraine might retaliate, sarcastically adding, “Well, celebrate, we might throw you a drone or something.”Responding to concerns about safety, Fico asserted that security at the Moscow event is Russia’s responsibility and said Zelensky was mistaken if he believed his statements would deter foreign delegations.The European Union has discouraged member and candidate countries from attending the Moscow event. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and other EU officials have warned that attendance could negatively impact nations like Serbia, which is seeking EU membership. Fico, however, dismissed such concerns, saying that EU leaders should focus on more pressing matters than his attendance at a historical commemoration.

