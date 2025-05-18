403
Data Patterns Reports A 36% Growth In Operating Revenue With 22% Growth In PAT In FY 2024-25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, May 17, 2025: The Board of Directors at Data Patterns (India) Limited (NSE: DATAPATTNS | BSE: 543428), a strategic Defense and Aerospace electronics systems provider catering to the defense products industry, today approved the limited review financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.
FY 2024 – 2025
Total Revenue for FY 25 increased by 33% to Rs. 755 Cr from Rs. 566 Cr in FY 24.
Revenue from operations increased by 36% to INR 708 Cr in FY 25 from INR 520 Cr in FY24
EBITDA grew by 24% to INR 275 Cr in FY25 from INR 222 Cr in FY24
PBT for FY25 grew by 22% to INR 295 Cr from INR 242 Cr in FY24
Profit after Tax for FY25 was Rs. 222 Cr from Rs. 182 Cr in FY 24, marking 22% growth.
PAT margin for FY 2025 was 31% against 35% in FY 2024
Q4 FY 2025 in comparison to Q3
Total Revenue for Q4 FY 25 increased by 217% to Rs. 407 Cr from Rs. 128 Cr in Q3.
Revenue from operations increased by 239% to INR 396 Cr in Q4 FY 25 from INR 117 Cr in Q3 of FY25
EBITDA grew by 177% to INR 149.5 Cr in Q4 FY25 from INR 54 Cr in Q3 FY25
PBT for Q4 FY25 grew by 161% to INR 153 Cr from INR 59 Cr in Q3 FY25
Profit after Tax for Q4 FY25 grew by 155% to Rs. 114 Cr from Rs. 45 Cr in Q3 FY25.
Q4 FY 2025 in comparison to Q4 FY 2024
Total Revenue for Q4 FY 25 increased by 109% to Rs. 407 Cr from Rs.195 Cr in Q4 FY 24.
Revenue from operations increased by 117% to INR 396 Cr in Q4 FY 25 from INR 182 Cr in Q4 of FY24
EBITDA grew by 61% to INR 149.5 Cr in Q4 FY25 from INR 93 Cr in Q4 FY24
PBT for Q4 FY25 grew by 61% to INR 153 Cr from INR 95 Cr in Q4 FY24
Profit after Tax for Q4 FY25 grew by 61% to Rs. 114 Cr from Rs. 71 Cr in Q4 FY24.
The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.90 per share (390% per equity share of Rs. 2 each), which is subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM
ORDER BOOK
Company has secured Rs. 355 Cr of orders during FY 25.
Order book as on March 31, 2025- Rs. 729.84 Cr
Orders received during Q1 FY 2025-26 so farRs. 40.21 Cr
Negotiation completed & yet to receive order - Rs. 91.69 Cr
Including orders negotiated converted into orders, the order book will be Rs. 860.47 Cr
Order book as on April 01, 2024 was Rs.1,083 Cr
From the CMD's Desk
Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, we are happy to have delivered an excellent growth in revenue while maintaining consistent bottom line performance. Quarter 4 results were on expected lines. EBITDA for the quarter and full year 2024-25 was also as per our guidance. This achievement underscores the strength of our strategy, execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about robust order inflows and remain confident in our ability to sustain this growth trajectory.
About Data Patterns
Data Patterns' core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems.
The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO.
Legal Disclaimer:
