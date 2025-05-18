403
Medvedev describes Trump’s WWII allegation as ‘pompous nonsense’
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has sharply criticized Donald Trump's recent assertion that the United States was the main force behind the victory in World War II. In a post on his VK social media account, Medvedev called Trump's remarks "pompous nonsense," responding to the former U.S. president’s plan to designate May 8 as "American Victory Day."
Trump announced earlier on Truth Social that he intends to establish the new holiday to mark the surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945. He stated that “AMERICAN VICTORY DAY” would honor U.S. heroes who fought against tyranny and secured freedom. Trump also suggested renaming Veterans Day (November 11) to “Victory Day for World War I,” claiming the U.S. “won both wars.”
Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, rejected Trump's narrative, emphasizing the Soviet Union’s massive sacrifice and role in defeating Nazi Germany. He pointed out that the USSR lost 27 million people in the war and accused Europe of being "ungrateful" for the Red Army’s efforts. "Victory Day is ours, and it is on May 9. That’s how it was, is, and always will be," he stated.
Earlier in the week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the significant support provided by the U.S. through the Lend-Lease program, which supplied the Soviet Union with crucial military resources. However, Peskov argued that while helpful, this aid was not decisive and insisted the USSR could have achieved victory independently. He also noted that the assistance was eventually paid for, with Russia settling the financial obligations in 2006.
World War II in Europe ended with Nazi Germany’s surrender on May 8, 1945, after Berlin fell to Soviet forces. While many Western countries mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day, Russia commemorates the event on May 9 due to the time zone difference when the surrender took effect.
