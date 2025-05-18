403
Lavrov Says BRICS Is Key Platform for Global Majority
(MENAFN) In a recorded address to the 2nd BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described BRICS as a pivotal platform for unifying the objectives of the global majority.
He emphasized that the bloc, with its existing members, now encompasses nearly half of the world’s population and contributes about 40 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) when measured by purchasing power parity.
This economic stature, Lavrov noted, exceeds the collective output of the G7 nations.
Lavrov pointed out that, in light of these statistics, it is logical for BRICS to continue drawing interest from countries across the Global South and East.
Many of these nations, he explained, are eager to "seek equal and mutually beneficial partnerships for the sake of joint development."
This growing appeal, according to Lavrov, underlines BRICS’ relevance as a hub for inclusive cooperation.
Further highlighting the group’s strategic importance, Lavrov referred to BRICS as “a focal point for coordinating the interests of the World Majority’s leading countries,” describing it as a cornerstone of a balanced international order and a vital tool for promoting authentic multilateral collaboration.
Additionally, Lavrov underscored BRICS’ strong emphasis on innovation and economic transformation.
He cited areas such as “sustainable finance, digitalization, and transport connectivity” as central to the organization’s agenda.
In this broader framework, Lavrov drew special attention to women’s entrepreneurship, recognizing it as a driving force for advancement not only within BRICS member states but around the world.
