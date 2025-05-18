Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov Says BRICS Is Key Platform for Global Majority

Lavrov Says BRICS Is Key Platform for Global Majority


2025-05-18 07:27:16
(MENAFN) In a recorded address to the 2nd BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described BRICS as a pivotal platform for unifying the objectives of the global majority.

He emphasized that the bloc, with its existing members, now encompasses nearly half of the world’s population and contributes about 40 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) when measured by purchasing power parity.

This economic stature, Lavrov noted, exceeds the collective output of the G7 nations.

Lavrov pointed out that, in light of these statistics, it is logical for BRICS to continue drawing interest from countries across the Global South and East.

Many of these nations, he explained, are eager to "seek equal and mutually beneficial partnerships for the sake of joint development."

This growing appeal, according to Lavrov, underlines BRICS’ relevance as a hub for inclusive cooperation.

Further highlighting the group’s strategic importance, Lavrov referred to BRICS as “a focal point for coordinating the interests of the World Majority’s leading countries,” describing it as a cornerstone of a balanced international order and a vital tool for promoting authentic multilateral collaboration.

Additionally, Lavrov underscored BRICS’ strong emphasis on innovation and economic transformation.

He cited areas such as “sustainable finance, digitalization, and transport connectivity” as central to the organization’s agenda.

In this broader framework, Lavrov drew special attention to women’s entrepreneurship, recognizing it as a driving force for advancement not only within BRICS member states but around the world.

MENAFN18052025000045017167ID1109563073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search