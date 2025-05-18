Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hundreds of Released Afghan Prisoners Return Home from Pakistan

2025-05-18 07:05:22
(MENAFN) Over the past three days, a significant number of Afghan nationals, totaling 439 individuals, were released from correctional facilities in Pakistan and have since returned to Afghanistan, according to a recent statement issued by the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

Upon their arrival at the border, these returning individuals received necessary assistance to aid in their reintegration process. Subsequently, they were facilitated with transportation to reach their respective home provinces across Afghanistan. This recent repatriation effort follows a similar event last week, where approximately 400 Afghan inmates who had been incarcerated in Pakistan were also released and returned to their homeland.

The Ministry's statement underscores the ongoing issue of Afghan displacement, noting that an estimated 7 million Afghan refugees continue to reside in foreign countries, with the majority seeking refuge in neighboring Iran and Pakistan. Many of these individuals are reportedly undocumented, further complicating their situation in host countries.

Amidst these ongoing repatriation efforts, the interim government in Afghanistan has reiterated its call for Afghan immigrants residing abroad to return to their country. The government emphasizes the potential for these returning citizens to actively participate in the crucial rebuilding and development of their nation, which has been significantly impacted by years of conflict and instability. The plea highlights the government's desire to harness the skills and experiences of its diaspora population to contribute to the future progress and prosperity of Afghanistan.

