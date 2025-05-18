IDF Reports That It Downed Missile From Yemen
No significant injuries or damage were reported, though Magen David Adom said one person suffered a minor injury while running to a shelter.
Air raid sirens sounded throughout central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Shfela and Sharon regions, prompting nearly a million people to take cover. An early alert was sent to residents about five minutes before the sirens, warning them of the incoming long-range missile through push notifications.
Later, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility, saying the group had launched two ballistic missiles at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. He pledged continued attacks until the blockade on Gaza is lifted, amid Israel's ongoing 19-month conflict with Hamas.
The Israel Defense Forces reported that a missile was intercepted around 2 a.m. The discrepancy in the reported number of missiles was not clarified but may indicate that one missile failed to reach its target.
