South Korea’s Ex-President Leaves People Power Party Ahead of Election
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has officially left the conservative People Power Party, announcing his departure online. This move comes as he prepares for the upcoming June 3rd presidential election. He expressed remorse to party members, stating, "I'm leaving the People Power Party today. I bow down to my comrades in the party who believed in me and stayed with me for a long time."
Yoon explained that he believes his resignation is crucial for securing victory in the snap election and preserving the nation's liberal democracy. The decision follows growing calls for him to distance himself from the party to attract undecided voters, particularly after controversies surrounding his previous martial law bid, impeachment, and removal from office.
He urged the public to support Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s remaining presidential candidate, and vote in the election, emphasizing the need to protect freedom, sovereignty as well as prosperity.
Recent polls indicate Kim Moon-soo is trailing significantly behind Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's candidate. Lee, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon, currently holds a substantial lead. A recent survey by Flower Research showed Lee with a 51.7% support rate, compared to Kim's 28.7%.
