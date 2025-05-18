403
Slovak Premier Slams EU's New Russia Sanctions, Calls Them "Plague"
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has sharply criticized the European Union's decision to impose a new set of sanctions on Russia, arguing that the timing undermines ongoing peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Describing the restrictions as a "plague," Fico asserted that they primarily harm the EU while having minimal impact on Russia.
EU ambassadors recently approved a 17th sanctions package targeting nearly 200 oil tankers, labeled by the West as part of Russia's "shadow fleet" of older vessels operating outside Western insurance frameworks. This action occurred just two days before the first direct peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul in three years.
Speaking to a broadcaster, Fico stated, "Sanctions are like a plague and I reject the sanctions policy," reiterating his belief that Brussels' punitive measures have thus far only damaged the EU. He contends that Russia has effectively adapted to all the imposed restrictions.
Furthermore, Fico indicated his support for a national referendum on rejecting EU sanctions against Russia if such a vote were proposed. He also vowed to veto any future EU sanctions that could potentially harm the Slovak economy.
The Slovak leader also revealed that he discussed a potential ceasefire in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Moscow. Fico maintains that diplomacy remains the optimal path to resolving the conflict, emphasizing the importance of negotiations between Putin and US President Donald Trump in reaching a settlement.
