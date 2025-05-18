403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Real Madrid Secures Bournemouth's Promising Defender in Five-Year Deal
(MENAFN) Spanish football giants Real Madrid have officially signed promising defender Dean Huijsen from English Premier League club Bournemouth, the club announced on Saturday.
The 20-year-old talent has committed to a five-year contract with the LaLiga side and is set to join his new team on June 1, according to the club’s statement.
Huijsen, a standout young player, was shortlisted for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for the 2024-2025 season. Prior to his stint in England, he gained experience in Italy, featuring for both Juventus and Roma. Internationally, the defender has represented Spain at the senior level, earning two caps.
The 20-year-old talent has committed to a five-year contract with the LaLiga side and is set to join his new team on June 1, according to the club’s statement.
Huijsen, a standout young player, was shortlisted for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for the 2024-2025 season. Prior to his stint in England, he gained experience in Italy, featuring for both Juventus and Roma. Internationally, the defender has represented Spain at the senior level, earning two caps.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment