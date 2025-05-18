Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Real Madrid Secures Bournemouth's Promising Defender in Five-Year Deal

Real Madrid Secures Bournemouth's Promising Defender in Five-Year Deal


2025-05-18 03:42:42
(MENAFN) Spanish football giants Real Madrid have officially signed promising defender Dean Huijsen from English Premier League club Bournemouth, the club announced on Saturday.

The 20-year-old talent has committed to a five-year contract with the LaLiga side and is set to join his new team on June 1, according to the club’s statement.

Huijsen, a standout young player, was shortlisted for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for the 2024-2025 season. Prior to his stint in England, he gained experience in Italy, featuring for both Juventus and Roma. Internationally, the defender has represented Spain at the senior level, earning two caps.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109562642

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search