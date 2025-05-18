403
Kremlin declares Putin-Zelensky meeting is ‘possible’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold a meeting if ongoing peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine lead to meaningful progress and clear agreements, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. His comments follow the first direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives since 2022.
The two sides engaged in a two-hour meeting in Istanbul on Friday, mediated by Turkey. During the talks, both sides agreed to exchange ceasefire proposals and consider a follow-up meeting. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that the countries also agreed to a significant prisoner swap. Russia expressed satisfaction with the talks and indicated its willingness to resume further discussions with Ukraine.
Peskov emphasized that a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky would only occur after both delegations work together and reach concrete agreements. A key factor for Moscow, according to Peskov, is determining who Ukraine would authorize to sign any future agreements, given that Zelensky's presidential term expired last year and Ukraine has not held a new election due to martial law. Russia views Zelensky as "illegitimate" and believes legal authority in Ukraine now lies with its parliament.
Peskov also refrained from commenting on leaks about Russia’s terms during the Istanbul talks, stressing that negotiations must remain confidential for their effectiveness. Reports have suggested that Russia presented several conditions, including Ukraine adopting neutral status, banning foreign troops and nuclear weapons, and recognizing the loss of its former territories. Moscow is also seeking Ukraine's withdrawal from these regions before a ceasefire.
