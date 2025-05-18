403
U.S. Eases Sanctions on Turkish Defense Sector
(MENAFN) Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the United States is easing sanctions on Türkiye’s defense industry and has approved a significant arms deal.
In 2020, the US imposed restrictions on Ankara under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) following Türkiye’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.
Despite international pressure to abandon the deal with Moscow, Ankara upheld its stance, emphasizing its sovereign right to choose its own defense suppliers.
Erdogan shared with reporters on Saturday, after returning from the European Political Community summit in Albania, that “We can safely say that CAATSA sanctions are being eased.”
He also mentioned that he had engaged in discussions with the new American ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack.
Reflecting on the past, Erdogan noted, “With my friend Trump taking office, we reached a more open, more constructive, more sincere communication.”
The relaxation of these sanctions aligns with the US approval of a potential missile sale valued at over USD300 million.
Erdogan referred to this approval as a move towards eliminating the remaining barriers between the two NATO allies, stating, “As two major NATO allies, there should be no defense restrictions.”
