Istanbul Talks: Kyslytsya Confirms Threats From Head Of Russian Delegation
The diplomat said this in a post on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.
"There was a chilling moment when the Russians are reported to have threatened their interlocutors like gangsters," Kyslytsya wrote.
He quoted Medinsky as saying: "Maybe some of those sitting here at this table will lose more of their loved ones. [...] Russia is prepared to fight forever."
Read also: Putin uses Istanbul meeting to fake peace process, delay new sanctions – FM Sybiha
Earlier, Western media reported that during the May 16 talks in Istanbul, Russian representatives presented a set of ultimatum-like demands to the Ukrainian delegation, describing them as conditions under which Moscow would agree to a ceasefire. These included Ukraine relinquishing territories and dropping any claims to reparations.
During the talks, Medinsky reportedly declared that Russia was prepared for an endless war against Ukraine and even threatened the possible seizure of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
"We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" Medinsky asked the Ukrainian side.
First photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
