British Veterans Challenge Everest with Xenon Gas Therapy
(MENAFN) Four ex-servicemen from the British Army, collectively referred to as the "xenon climbers," launched a bold expedition on Friday to conquer Mount Everest and return to London in just seven days, as reported by the media.
Their effort is distinct in its use of xenon gas therapy, which they believe will enhance their climb.
Among the group is Alastair Carns, a current member of Parliament and minister for veterans and people at the Ministry of Defense, who is joined by Garth Miller, Anthony Stazicker, and Kev Godlington.
The climbers intend to quicken their body's adjustment to the high altitude by using xenon gas, a method they claim boosts red blood cell generation more efficiently than traditional acclimatization.
In contrast to the usual approach that requires climbers to gradually ascend by tackling smaller summits or performing several climbs to adapt, this team plans to fly to Kathmandu, take a helicopter to Everest Base Camp, and commence their climb without delay.
The decision to utilize xenon gas has generated controversy among seasoned climbers.
The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) has voiced apprehension, pointing to insufficient scientific backing for xenon’s effectiveness at great heights and warning of possible side effects, including issues with the brain and lungs.
Furthermore, xenon is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as a prohibited substance due to its performance-enhancing capabilities.
Nevertheless, Austrian alpinist Lukas Furtenbach, who is overseeing the mission through his company, Lukas Adventures, defended the use of xenon.
He likened it to other supportive equipment or the use of oxygen tanks, describing it as an additional method to ensure a rapid and secure climb.
