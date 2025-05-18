403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Municipal, Local Councils' 3Rd Phase Elections Begin In Beirut, Governorates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The third phase of the municipal and local councils elections began in Beirut and the governorates of Beqaa, Baalbek, and Hermel with widespread participation.
This is a continuation of the elections, which kick started on May 4, the first of its kind since 2016.
Some 2.1 million registered voters are involved in this phase of the election with 1,400 ballot stations spread across the areas of voting.
The number of candidates running in this round reached 7,500.
The Interior Ministry asserted in a statement all measures were taken to ensure the safety of elections.
Municipal and special council elections are held every six years; however, the last was held in 2016 and they were postponed several times due to COVID-19 spread, economic turmoil, and political upheaval. (end)
fz
This is a continuation of the elections, which kick started on May 4, the first of its kind since 2016.
Some 2.1 million registered voters are involved in this phase of the election with 1,400 ballot stations spread across the areas of voting.
The number of candidates running in this round reached 7,500.
The Interior Ministry asserted in a statement all measures were taken to ensure the safety of elections.
Municipal and special council elections are held every six years; however, the last was held in 2016 and they were postponed several times due to COVID-19 spread, economic turmoil, and political upheaval. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment