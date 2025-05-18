Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Municipal, Local Councils' 3Rd Phase Elections Begin In Beirut, Governorates


2025-05-18 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The third phase of the municipal and local councils elections began in Beirut and the governorates of Beqaa, Baalbek, and Hermel with widespread participation.
This is a continuation of the elections, which kick started on May 4, the first of its kind since 2016.
Some 2.1 million registered voters are involved in this phase of the election with 1,400 ballot stations spread across the areas of voting.
The number of candidates running in this round reached 7,500.
The Interior Ministry asserted in a statement all measures were taken to ensure the safety of elections.
Municipal and special council elections are held every six years; however, the last was held in 2016 and they were postponed several times due to COVID-19 spread, economic turmoil, and political upheaval. (end)
