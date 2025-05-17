NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins Joins Cal Dental USA & First Choice Practice Sales At CDA 2025

NBA Champion and ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins visits Cal Dental USA & First Choice Practice Sales at CDA 2025, engaging with fans and highlighting dental innovation.

- Kendrick Perkins LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a headline-making moment at this year's California Dental Association (CDA) convention, NBA Champion and ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins made a powerful appearance on Day 2 of the event, visiting Booth #2430, hosted by Cal Dental USA in partnership with First Choice Practice Sales.The appearance of Perkins drew an electric response from the crowd, turning the booth into the heart of CDA 2025. Attendees - from dental professionals to students to long-time fans - lined up for photos, conversations, and a chance to connect with the former NBA star, who has become a prominent voice in health advocacy.“This isn't just about dentistry - it's about empowerment,” said Kendrick Perkins.“Helping make healthcare more affordable and accessible is something I care deeply about. Events like this show how much potential there is to create real change and help people live better, healthier lives.”During his time at the event, Perkins didn't just remain at one location. He took photos with attendees, stopped by several major booths - including leading dental implant companies and the Glidewell booth - and engaged with professionals from across the dental industry. His presence elevated the overall tone of the convention, signaling a growing bridge between culture, sports, and healthcare.Cal Dental USA, one of Southern California's fastest-growing DSOs with 23 locations, continues to lead with a mission focused on affordability and patient-first care. Under the leadership of CEO James Jones, the organization has grown from a single office to a multi-site network recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for its remarkable expansion and impact. Jones was instrumental in making Kendrick Perkins' appearance possible and remains committed to reimagining what modern dental care can look like for underserved communities.First Choice Practice Sales, a trusted name in dental transitions since 1993, joined Cal Dental USA at Booth #2430 to offer insight and services to doctors looking to buy or sell practices. With thousands of successful transactions and deep industry roots, First Choice continues to help dentists navigate ownership, retirement, and expansion with confidence.Cal Dental USA's Marketing Director AD Mccovy was on-site leading coordination efforts for all three days of the event, ensuring that Booth #2430 remained a high-energy, welcoming space for attendees to connect, learn, and collaborate.“Today wasn't just a win for us - it was a big day for dentistry,” said James Jones.“Kendrick brought visibility, energy, and heart to an industry that's evolving quickly. This was about celebrating our progress and inviting more people to be part of it.”The booth's popularity continued to build throughout the day, with coverage from media outlets, social media influencers, and industry leaders. Dozens of new connections were made with dentists, entrepreneurs, and students who expressed interest in joining the Cal Dental USA network or seeking support from First Choice Practice Sales.A special thank you goes to the California Dental Association for their continued support and hospitality, and to Jovan Samonte of PremiumShotz for guiding and capturing the unforgettable moments shared throughout the day.To learn more about Cal Dental USA, visit or follow on Instagram at @caldentalusa.For practice transitions or valuations, visit .

