S-Africa advices white farmers not to move to US
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on white farmers not to emigrate to the United States, assuring them that the government is committed to addressing their key concerns, including crime and rural development.
Speaking on Thursday at the NAMPO Harvest Day 2025 in the Free State, Mashatile told reporters that the farmers he met expressed a desire to remain in South Africa, provided their challenges are taken seriously.
“They’ve told us they want to stay – they just need our support,” he said, listing issues like poor rural infrastructure, farm security, market access, and financial support as their main concerns. He urged those considering emigration to reconsider and work with the government to improve conditions in the country.
His remarks come amid reports that 49 white Afrikaners were recently granted asylum and arrived in the United States, claiming discrimination and violence in South Africa. They left via a chartered flight from Johannesburg to Washington, D.C., drawing international attention to ongoing debates about alleged persecution of white farmers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed these claims, stating that those leaving do not meet the legal definition of refugees and are not fleeing political or religious persecution. He suggested they are leaving because they oppose South Africa’s constitutional transformation.
“These people are not being hunted or treated unfairly,” Ramaphosa said earlier this week at the Africa CEO Forum.
Ramaphosa is also scheduled to visit the U.S. on May 21 for a meeting with President Trump. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and challenge misinformation about South Africa’s internal affairs. Trump has previously made controversial claims about violence against white farmers, which drew backlash for spreading unverified information.
During his trip, Ramaphosa is expected to emphasize South Africa’s commitment to a multiracial democracy and address international concerns about race relations and emigration.
