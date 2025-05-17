403
Trump issues threat to Russia with ‘crushing’ sanctions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will impose severe new sanctions on Russia if it fails to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine. His comments came shortly after the first direct talks between the two countries since 2022.
In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump was asked whether he would introduce fresh sanctions on Russia. He responded, “Honestly, I will if we’re not going to make a deal,” adding that no one uses leverage as effectively as he does. Trump mentioned that the U.S. would evaluate the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul, stating that the sanctions would be “crushing” for Russia, which is already struggling economically. He also emphasized that his strategy to boost U.S. oil production would reduce global prices, further hurting Russia’s energy exports.
Trump also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “tired” of the ongoing conflict and said he would schedule a meeting with him in the future. He expressed confidence in his relationship with Putin, stating that he believes a deal could be reached if they meet.
While Trump has been working to broker a peace deal, a group of U.S. senators, led by Lindsey Graham, has drafted legislation to impose sanctions on Russia and impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, and uranium.
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia’s negotiating team in Istanbul, announced that the two sides had agreed to a major prisoner swap involving 1,000 prisoners of war from each side and would continue discussions once each side had a detailed ceasefire proposal.
