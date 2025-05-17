NATO shook by corruption outrage

A major corruption investigation involving the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has led to multiple arrests and raids across several countries. Coordinated by Eurojust, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, law enforcement operations took place in Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and the United States.The investigation, which was initiated at NSPA’s headquarters in Luxembourg, targets both current and former employees of the agency. NATO confirmed to the Luxembourg Times that it is fully cooperating with authorities.“NATO – including the NSPA – is working closely with law enforcement to ensure justice is served,” said spokeswoman Allison Hart, adding that the alliance is stepping up efforts to detect and eliminate internal misconduct.Speaking in Ankara, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed this stance, emphasizing that the alliance is committed to uncovering the full extent of the wrongdoing.According to Luxembourg’s public prosecutor, investigators seized documents amid allegations that some NSPA staff exploited their roles for personal financial gain. Authorities revealed that two individuals were detained in Belgium and three in the Netherlands.Belgian prosecutors say the case revolves around alleged irregularities in how military contracts—such as those for ammunition and drones—were awarded. Investigators are also probing whether confidential information was improperly shared with defense contractors and whether money laundering was involved.In the Netherlands, a former Dutch Defense Ministry official was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Monday. He is suspected of accepting bribes in 2023 in connection with defense contract awards.The scandal unfolds at a time when NATO members are ramping up military production, particularly to support Ukraine. Earlier this year, the European Commission proposed an €800 billion ($896 billion) initiative to bolster EU defense capabilities.

