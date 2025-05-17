403
EU nations criticize Russia due to ‘slap in the face’
(MENAFN) Several Western nations have criticized Russia’s choice of delegates for the upcoming peace negotiations in Türkiye, calling the move disrespectful to Ukraine. The Russian team, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and including two deputy ministers and the chief of military intelligence, has been labeled by some as lacking in seniority.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna described the Russian delegation as a "slap in the face" to Ukraine, calling it low-level during remarks made at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Antalya, Türkiye. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed this sentiment, referring to the negotiators as “low-level individuals.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for not attending the talks himself, claiming it shows a lack of commitment to peace.
Despite the criticism, Medinsky—who also led Moscow's negotiation team in 2022—defended the delegation, stating that it consists of senior representatives from all key government bodies. Alongside him are Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, supported by high-ranking military, civilian, and diplomatic experts.
Medinsky reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to engage in renewed dialogue with Ukraine and explore potential compromises. The meeting in Istanbul follows Putin’s proposal to restart direct negotiations, which were abandoned in 2022.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky initially demanded a 30-day ceasefire before agreeing to any talks. However, after U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Putin’s proposal, Zelensky softened his position and sent a delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Zelensky had initially criticized the Russian team as merely symbolic, insisting on direct talks with Putin. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mocked Zelensky, calling him “pathetic” and accusing him of behaving foolishly.
