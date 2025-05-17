Two Women Injured In Russian Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.
"The aggressor struck the Mezhova community, Synelnykove district, with a drone. The Velykomykhailivka and Novopavlivka [communities] came under attack from guided aerial bombs. Two women - 48 and 52 years old - were injured," Lysak wrote.
He added that the shelling damaged two agricultural enterprises, where two fires broke out but were promptly extinguished. Two administrative buildings, 12 private homes, and several local shops were also damaged.Read also: Russian forces strike two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one civilian
Additionally, throughout the day, еру Nikopol district was targeted by FPV drones and artillery fire. The attacks affected the district center as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.
Damage was reported to an apartment building, a private residence, and two outbuildings. No fatalities or injuries were reported, according to Lysak.
The Dnipropetrovsk region continues to be subjected to daily Russian shelling. These attacks frequently result in civilian casualties and damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, including energy and gas facilities.
