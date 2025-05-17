New Exhibition“In Liminal Light: The Space Between” Explores The Intricacies Of Human Existence
“In Liminal Light” features 20 artists from 10 different countries, on 4 different continents. The
selected artists work through a wide array of mediums, utilizing oil, acrylic, watercolors, wood, metal and glass to name a few. The“In Liminal Light” exhibition can be found on Culturally Arts Collective's website and launched on May 1, 2025 and will be featured through July 31, 2025. From Christopher Liu's intricate metalwork to Xenia Gray's layered compositions in oil and charcoal and Jordan Model's exploration of the human condition, each piece is an invitation to pause and consider the in-between spaces. The exhibition was curated by Director Abigail Bruno and Associate Isabelle Grace Brett, under the artistic direction of Isabell Sliwinski, CAC Executive Director.
Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our foundation in 2020, our mission has been to host art exhibitions by individuals passionate about the arts and rising voices historically marginalized from the fine art scene. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.
At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally. We hope to continue our work in educating and promoting artists in years to come. For more information and to see the artistic ingenuity we have to offer, visit our website at or Instagram page @culturallyarts, or submit your own art to an upcoming exhibition at .
