New Exhibition“In Liminal Light: The Space Between” Explores The Intricacies Of Human Existence

MENAFN - USA Art News) “In Liminal Light: The Space Between” is an exhibition that underscores the interplay between the real and the imagined, light and shadow, and the eternal and the ephemeral. It is a collection of works by artists who echo the concerns and vulnerabilities of the human experience while actively deliberating through the universal language of art how to better understand personal identity, but more importantly, how to connect with our larger communities. What rings loudest is what is not said, words can not properly encapsulate the fragmentation and recapitulation of the memories, inventions, or spirituality that resides in our souls. Simply,“In Liminal Light” is an interpretation of life's greater ambiguous unknown, the grey area we cannot pinpoint, but spend much time striving to grasp and clarify.

“In Liminal Light” features 20 artists from 10 different countries, on 4 different continents. The

selected artists work through a wide array of mediums, utilizing oil, acrylic, watercolors, wood, metal and glass to name a few. The“In Liminal Light” exhibition can be found on Culturally Arts Collective's website and launched on May 1, 2025 and will be featured through July 31, 2025. From Christopher Liu's intricate metalwork to Xenia Gray's layered compositions in oil and charcoal and Jordan Model's exploration of the human condition, each piece is an invitation to pause and consider the in-between spaces. The exhibition was curated by Director Abigail Bruno and Associate Isabelle Grace Brett, under the artistic direction of Isabell Sliwinski, CAC Executive Director.

Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our foundation in 2020, our mission has been to host art exhibitions by individuals passionate about the arts and rising voices historically marginalized from the fine art scene. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.

At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally.