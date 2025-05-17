Agricultural Bank Of Egypt Forms New Board For Three-Year Term

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Agricultural Bank of Egypt (ABE) has announced the formation of a new Board of Directors for a three-year term, following approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and ratification during the bank's general assembly on Tuesday, which also approved the financial statements for fiscal year 2023.

Under the new leadership structure, Hani Seif El Nasr has been appointed Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board, while Mohamed Abo El Saoud takes over as Chief Executive Officer. Sami Abdel Sadek and Ghada Mostafa have both been named Vice Presidents.

The board also includes six newly appointed non-executive members: Ola Gamal Mohamed Ali, Samar El Sayed Selim El Malla, Hossam El Din Mostafa Ali Mohamed Fahim, Hamed Hassouna Hassan Hassib Rostom, Hala Adel Abdel Aziz Bassiouni, and Mohamed Abdel Rahman Hegazy.

The reconstitution of the board is expected to support the bank's ongoing transformation and development strategy, particularly in enhancing its role in agricultural finance and rural development, in alignment with national economic priorities.