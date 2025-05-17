Governor Katie Hobbs Declares State Of Emergency Over Greer Fire

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Today, Governor Katie Hobbs declared a State of Emergency in Apache County to fight the Greer Fire, which has burned more than 15,000 acres of land, damaged infrastructure, and prompted evacuations. The declaration makes state resources and funding available to support local wildfire response and recovery efforts.

In her declaration, Governor Hobbs directed $200,000 from the Governor's Emergency Fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to bolster the state's response to the fire. She also ordered that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct assets and authorized the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to lead coordination.

“The Greer Fire has burned thousands of acres of land, destroyed multiple structures, and forced families to leave their homes. My heart is with all of those impacted,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am grateful to the firefighters and first responders who are working around the clock to keep communities safe, and I will continue to do everything in my power to help them fight this terrible fire.”

The Greer Fire began on May 13, 2025 in Apache County and rapidly spread due to high winds. More than 500 firefighters and supportive personnel are engaged in wildfire suppression efforts.

The Complex Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Greer Fire response to enhance federal, state, and local coordination. Additionally, the State of Arizona has secured Fire Management Assistance Grant funding from FEMA to help ensure state and local first responders have the support they need to respond to community needs.

Read the state of emergency here .

More information on the spread of the Greer fire is here .

