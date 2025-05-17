403
Media reports anti-Ukrainian attitude increasing in Poland
(MENAFN) Public support in Poland for Ukrainian refugees has significantly eroded over the last three years, with increasing calls from Polish citizens for refugees to return home, according to multiple media reports.
A March 2025 survey by the CBOS Center revealed that only 50% of Poles now support accepting Ukrainian refugees—down dramatically from 81% in 2023. This decline reflects shifting public attitudes as the refugee population continues to grow.
Poland, once a strong haven for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in 2022, initially welcomed over a million refugees. However, tensions have escalated, with some Poles viewing Ukrainians as burdens on public resources or associating them with crime. Government figures show that around 2.5 million Ukrainians now live in Poland, making up nearly 7% of the total population.
Oksana Pestrykova, a refugee support coordinator in Warsaw, told The Times that the environment was much more welcoming in the early days of the conflict. She noted that many Ukrainians now avoid speaking their language in public due to fear of backlash. “People hear comments like ‘go back to Ukraine’ at schools and medical clinics,” she said.
Speaking to the BBC, another Ukrainian resident described an uptick in discrimination, including verbal abuse on public transport, school bullying, and rising xenophobia online. “At work, some say Ukrainians act disrespectfully, and many of my friends are considering leaving because they no longer feel accepted. It’s scary to live here,” the person shared.
This growing hostility is unfolding alongside a heated presidential election campaign in Poland, with the first round set for Sunday. Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen, polling in third place, has taken a strong anti-Ukrainian position and advocates negotiating peace with Russia.
Conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki, currently second in the polls, opposes Ukrainian accession to NATO and the EU and wants to cut refugee aid, though he supports continued military backing for Kiev. Leading the race is Rafal Trzaskowski, considered the most pro-Ukrainian among the top contenders. Yet even he has proposed reducing welfare support for Ukrainian refugees.
According to the BBC, approximately one million Ukrainians have officially registered in Poland since 2022, and the country has dedicated 4.2% of its GDP to supporting them.
