Poland On Russia's Strike On Bus In Sumy Region: It Reveals Kremlin's True Intentions

2025-05-17 08:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Russian attack on a passenger bus near Bilopillia in the Sumy region, emphasizing that this strike, just after peace talks in Istanbul, reveals the Kremlin's true intentions.

The ministry said this in a post on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"We extend our condolences to the Ukrainian families of the victims of the Russian attack on a bus near Sumy. Their deaths - immediately after peace talks - reveal the true intentions of the Kremlin," the post states.

Read also: Drone strike on bus in Sumy region: Nine dead, injury toll rises to seven

Early on Saturday, May 17, Russian invaders launched a strike using a Lancet UAV on a passenger bus near Bilopillia in the Sumy region. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed the need to intensify pressure on Moscow to put an end to Russian terror against Ukraine's civilian population.

Peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul on May 16.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

