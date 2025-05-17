403
Delta Stark Engineering Launches Advanced Line Of Industrial Robots To Transform Manufacturing Automation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, 17 May 2025 – Delta Stark Engineering, a leading name in automation and engineering solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new generation of industrial robots designed to meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. The latest line of robotics solutions is built to enhance efficiency, reduce labour costs, and deliver unmatched precision across industries such as automotive, plastics, electronics, and packaging.
With industrial automation on the rise, Delta Stark is positioning itself as one of the most trusted industrial robot manufacturers in India, offering high-speed, high-performance robotic systems for tasks including pick-and-place, palletizing, material handling, and injection molding.
“Our mission is to make intelligent automation accessible, scalable, and future-ready,” said Manikandan, Marketing at Delta Stark.“This new line of industrial robots represents a leap in innovation-designed to support manufacturers seeking efficiency, safety, and growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.”
Key Features of Delta Stark's New Robotic Systems:
Multi-axis robotic arms for flexible movement
Integrated vision systems for precision tasks
Compatibility with IML (In-Mould Labelling) and injection moulding machines
Real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance
Energy-efficient and modular designs
These systems are developed by global safety and performance standards and are supported by Delta Stark's in-house team of engineers and technical experts for seamless integration and ongoing support.
About Delta Stark Engineering
Delta Stark Engineering is a technology-driven company specialising in industrial automation, material handling systems, testing equipment, and robotics. With a focus on innovation and reliability, the company delivers turnkey solutions that help industries transition into the smart manufacturing era.
