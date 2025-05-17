Manjari Fadnis On 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' Co-Star Imran Khan Leaving Bollywood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnis was seen as Meghna Pariyar in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza-led "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Manjari opened up about Imran bidding goodbye to Bollywood.

When asked if it is tough to survive in the industry, she told IANS, "Whatever Imran chose to do was his personal decision. He had great opportunities, and he still has a strong fan base. People are eagerly waiting for his return. I'd love to work with him again, but this question is better directed to him."

The diva further revealed that she had met Imran a couple of times after the shoot of "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na".

Revealing if she is in touch with her co-stars, Meghna shared, "I'm in touch with Abbas, Pakhi, and occasionally with Imran-we've met a few times after the shoot. I bump into Genelia at events. On some sets, like for 'Warning', I've made real friends-Varun Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gurmeet Singh (our director), Madhurima Tuli-we all bonded really well and are still close."

Talking about her journey in the tinseltown, the 'Grand Masti' actress stated, "My journey so far has been beautiful. I chose what I wanted to do in life, and luckily, even though I didn't come from a film background, I received many opportunities and got the chance to work with some really good people. It's been a steady journey, but I'm still here-and I love being here."

Manjari, who has worked in several languages, disclosed which industry she enjoyed working in the most.

"I've worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi. Marathi was the easiest for me because it's my mother tongue. I've heard it since childhood, although I sometimes make grammatical errors due to growing up in different parts of the country-my father was in the army," the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress revealed.

In the meantime, Imran last graced the big screen with the 2015 drama "Katti Batti," alongside Kangana Ranaut.