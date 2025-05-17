Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Norway

2025-05-17 05:09:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QN

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Harald V of Norway on the occasion of Constitution Day.

