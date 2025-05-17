403
Afghanistan, Russia Forge Deal across Several Sectors
(MENAFN) Afghanistan and Russia have formalized their intent to collaborate across several key sectors, signing five memoranda of understanding on Friday. The agreements, spanning transportation, commerce, and energy exploration, were reached during a meeting between high-ranking officials from both nations at the 16th Kazan Forum in Tatarstan.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Alexey Overchuk and Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar convened to sign the MoUs.
Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Taliban's interim administration, announced via a post on X that Afghanistan and Iran have signed agreements focused on transport, transit, and increased trade ties between their respective chambers of commerce.
Deputy Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat also reported that Afghanistan and Iran have reached agreements to collaborate on the exploration, extraction, and refining of oil and gas within Afghanistan. Additionally, the two nations have agreed to foster regional trade and establish a joint industrial-logistical complex. These accords suggest a strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries.
