Denmark Preparing New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Denmark is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram following his meeting with the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrinform reports.

During their meeting, Zelensky and Frederiksen discussed continued military support and direct investments in Ukraine's defense industry.

They also spoke about the negotiations in Istanbul and the coordination of diplomatic efforts with the United States and European partners.

“We share the view that pressure on Russia is crucial if they refuse to agree to a ceasefire,” Zelensky noted.

The President stated that Ukraine is counting on Denmark's support for its European Union integration during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, which begins in July this year. He discussed this with Frederiksen.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the government and people of Denmark for assistance provided to Ukraine and for their unwavering support of Ukrainians. He emphasized that Denmark is one of the leading countries backing Ukraine.

“This support helps save lives, and we deeply appreciate it,” Zelensky stressed.

discusses security guarantees, increased pressure on Russia with Swedish P

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine and Denmark recently signed a memorandum to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Photo: Office of the President