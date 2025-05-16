Zelensky Discusses Istanbul Talks, Strengthening Air Defense With Netherlands' PM
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared the details on Telegram .
“During my meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, I thanked him for the strong support for Ukraine. This year, the Netherlands has nearly tripled its defense aid. We truly appreciate this contribution to protecting the lives of our people,” Zelensky stated.
The President also briefed Schoof on today's meeting in Istanbul and emphasized the importance of increasing pressure on Russia to achieve a full ceasefire as a first step toward a reliable peace.
According to Zelensky, they also discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and investing in defense production -“everything that helps save lives from Russian aggression and restore security for our people.”Read also: Denmark preparing new military aid package for Ukraine – Zelensky
As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky recently held similar discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, focusing on the Istanbul negotiations and increasing pressure on Russia.
Photo: Office of the President
