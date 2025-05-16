War Update: 115 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 16, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 115 combat clashes with Russian forces, with 49 of them taking place in the Pokrovsk sector alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , releasing operational information as of 22:00 on Friday, May 16, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched one missile and 47 airstrikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, over 1,000 kamikaze drones were used, and 3,923 shelling attacks were recorded on Ukrainian positions and civilian areas.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russians attempted five assaults near Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian assaults near Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, and Zahryzove were repelled.

In the Lyman sector , 16 attacks occurred near Hrekivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Shyikivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and Zelena Dolyna. Five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four assaults near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector , Russians attempted 18 assaults near Toretsk, Krymske, and toward Dyliivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Novospaske. All were halted.

In the Pokrovsk sector , 49 Russian assaults have occurred since morning. Areas under attack included Novoserhiivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and directions toward Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and Nova Poltavka. Nine battles are currently ongoing. Airstrikes hit Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka, and Sukhyi Yar.

Approximately 119 Russian personnel were neutralized in the Pokrovsk sector, including 63 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle, two motorcycles, and five drones.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian forces made 16 attacks to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward Bahatyr and Zelenyi Hai. One clash is ongoing. Airstrikes hit Novodarivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian aircraft struck Malynivka, Vysoke, and Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched two attacks at the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. The settlement of Novodarivka came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske sector , no offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded.

In the Kursk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults launched 16 airstrikes (33 guided bombs dropped) and 172 artillery attacks, including nine MLRS strikes.

The General Staff praised the following units for their effective operations: the 128th Zakarpattia Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps. These units were noted for inflicting significant personnel and equipment losses on the enemy.

Photo: AFU General Staff