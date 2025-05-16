Zelensky Meets Sandu To Discuss EU Integration, Hybrid Threats From Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Tirana, where the key topics for discussion included energy security, European integration, the impact of the European election results on political processes and hybrid threats from Russia.

The Head of State announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu. We talked about steps to achieve sustainable peace and strengthen our bilateral cooperation. For Ukraine, the priority now is a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days. This should provide a basis for diplomacy. We also discussed energy security, European integration, the impact of the election results in Europe on political processes and hybrid threats from Russia,” Zelensky said.

He thanked Sandu and the entire people of Moldova for their support of Ukraine and for their willingness to continue moving side by side in the European integration process.

The press service of the President of Ukraine noted: Sandu assured that Moldova has no intention of separating from Ukraine in the European integration process. According to her, the journey began together, with the support of Ukraine, and it should continue in coordination. After all, stability in Moldova depends on the stability of Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine is ready to ensure electricity exports to Moldova during the heating season, taking into account existing capacities and needs.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is taking part in the summit of the European Political Community in the Albanian capital Tirana.

