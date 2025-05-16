Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SWISS Cancels 1,400 Summer Flights Due To Pilot Shortage

SWISS Cancels 1,400 Summer Flights Due To Pilot Shortage


2025-05-16 02:32:38
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling 1,400 flights this summer due to a shortage of pilots. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 14:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Swiss streicht 1400 Sommerflüge wegen Personalmangels im Cockpit Original Read more: Swiss streicht 1400 Sommerflüge wegen Personalmangels im Cockpi

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the Lufthansa subsidiary, this has been caused by a number of unexpected developments and overly optimistic deployment planning.

The cancelations will affect long-haul flights – for example to Chicago, where services will be halved in September and October – and various short and medium-haul services.

A SWISS spokesperson confirmed the decision to the AWP news agency on Friday following an enquiry by the trade magazine Aerotelegraph.

The cancelled flights correspond to 1.5% of the total volume of SWISS flights between April and October.

According to the report, the shortages in cockpit personnel are due to an unusually high number of long-term absences, including pregnancies and accidents. The ongoing retraining of crews for the new Airbus A350 is also tying up capacity.

In addition, a new collective labour agreement with improved working time regulations has increased the need for staff by around 70 full-time positions.

More More SWISS pilots approve new collective labour agreement

This content was published on Jan 13, 2023 Pilots working for Swiss International Air Lines have agreed to a new collective labour accord finalised between their union and SWISS management.

Read more: SWISS pilots approve new collective labour agreemen

MENAFN16052025000210011054ID1109559215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search