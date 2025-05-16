SWISS Cancels 1,400 Summer Flights Due To Pilot Shortage
According to the Lufthansa subsidiary, this has been caused by a number of unexpected developments and overly optimistic deployment planning.
The cancelations will affect long-haul flights – for example to Chicago, where services will be halved in September and October – and various short and medium-haul services.
A SWISS spokesperson confirmed the decision to the AWP news agency on Friday following an enquiry by the trade magazine Aerotelegraph.
The cancelled flights correspond to 1.5% of the total volume of SWISS flights between April and October.
According to the report, the shortages in cockpit personnel are due to an unusually high number of long-term absences, including pregnancies and accidents. The ongoing retraining of crews for the new Airbus A350 is also tying up capacity.
In addition, a new collective labour agreement with improved working time regulations has increased the need for staff by around 70 full-time positions.
This content was published on Jan 13, 2023 Pilots working for Swiss International Air Lines have agreed to a new collective labour accord finalised between their union and SWISS management.Read more: SWISS pilots approve new collective labour agreemen
