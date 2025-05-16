SWISS Cancels 1,400 Summer Flights Due To Pilot Shortage

Deutsch de Swiss streicht 1400 Sommerflüge wegen Personalmangels im Cockpit Original Read more: Swiss streicht 1400 Sommerflüge wegen Personalmangels im Cockpi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling 1,400 flights this summer due to a shortage of pilots. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 14:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the Lufthansa subsidiary, this has been caused by a number of unexpected developments and overly optimistic deployment planning.

The cancelations will affect long-haul flights – for example to Chicago, where services will be halved in September and October – and various short and medium-haul services.

A SWISS spokesperson confirmed the decision to the AWP news agency on Friday following an enquiry by the trade magazine Aerotelegraph.

The cancelled flights correspond to 1.5% of the total volume of SWISS flights between April and October.

According to the report, the shortages in cockpit personnel are due to an unusually high number of long-term absences, including pregnancies and accidents. The ongoing retraining of crews for the new Airbus A350 is also tying up capacity.

In addition, a new collective labour agreement with improved working time regulations has increased the need for staff by around 70 full-time positions.

