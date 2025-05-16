MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) B&R unveils new SCARA robot

May 16, 2025 by Mai Tao

B&R , a subsidiary of ABB, has unveiled a new SCARA robot, which it says offers fast and precise movement in a compact footprint.

With the new Codian SR, B&R adds SCARA kinematics to its Codian portfolio of open robot mechanics and integrated Machine-Centric Robotics solutions.

The new series offers high-speed articulated movement with four degrees of freedom – perfect for tasks like pick-and-place, loading and unloading, assembly and dispensing that demand both speed and repeatability on a compact footprint.

Complementing the existing Codian delta linup, the new SCARA models extend the range of applications to include high-speed handling with a lateral offset or overhead mounting restrictions.

They are particularly easy to install on a small footprint alongside linear and planar product transport systems and handle payloads ranging from 3 kilograms to 65 kilograms with exceptionally high repeatability.

The Codian SR lineup includes cleanroom-qualified models that provide compact high-performance handling with undisturbed airflow in sensitive environments like semiconductor or pharmaceutical production.

To ensure maximum flexibility, B&R Codian SR models – like their delta cousins – are available either as open robot mechanics or together with B&R controls and software as an integrated Machine-Centric Robotics (MCR) solution.

Dario Rovelli, B&R's global product group manager for mechatronics, says:“Our MCR solutions make robots a plug-and-play part of the machine – physically, logically, and operationally.

“That means no extra controllers, no engineering silos – just one seamless system from transport to handling. All thinking and acting as one, in tight synchronization with AI-enhanced machine vision and motion control.”

Open software

The new SCARA models are also integrated in B&R's open software platform, mapp Robotics, making it easy to incorporate sophisticated robotic handling in the machine application without specialist knowledge in robotics programming.

Users have as access to all the familiar machine programming languages like Ladder Diagram, Structured Text and C/C++ and ready-made software components needing only configuration and tuning, all in the familiar Automation Studio engineering environment.

Sebastian Brandstetter, B&R product manager for robotics, says:“With mapp Robotics and our integrated approach, machine builders can implement robotics applications without needing robotics expertise.

“It's about empowering engineers to focus on machine performance and product quality – not on bridging technical gaps between systems.”

Unifying machine and robot control reduces complexity and setup time. With preconfigured templates, simulation tools, and standardized interfaces, commissioning is faster and easier.

B&R's deep expertise in tuning, synchronization, and motion ensures that the robot performs at its best in the context of the entire machine. It's all part of a seamlessly integrated automation package – spanning software, hardware, and services – from a single source.