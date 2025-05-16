Bacardi Welcomes Students From Florida International University's Chaplin School Of Hospitality & Tourism Management To Bermuda Headquarters

MENAFN - 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, proudly welcomed 80 students and seven faculty members from Florida International University (FIU) to its global headquarters in Bermuda last week as part of an immersive learning experience focused on the hospitality, tourism, and beverage industries.

The visiting students, representing FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, arrived in Bermuda via transatlantic cruise and spent the day at the Bacardi Global Headquarters as part of a full-day educational program curated by the Bacardi Bermuda team. The visit was organized in collaboration with FIU's“Hospitality at Sea” program and is part of the university's broader experiential learning initiative.

The visit included a guided tour of the iconic Bacardi Global Headquarters building and art collection. The agenda featured presentations on the Company's heritage, strategic brand acquisitions, and its global 'Good Spirited' corporate sustainability initiatives. The experience culminated with a curated product tasting and lunch at the Bacardi 1862 Cocktail Bar for guests, all of which were of legal drinking age.

“This visit reflects our shared commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of hospitality leaders by offering unique exposure to our company's heritage, values, and vision for the future,” said Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi International Limited.“We're proud to open our doors to students who are passionate about the industry and eager to learn from real-world examples of brand building, innovation, and sustainability.”

The longstanding partnership between Bacardi and FIU began in 2020 with the establishment of the Bacardi Center of Excellence at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. This initiative, supported by a $5 million gift from Bacardi U.S.A., aims to inspire and educate the hospitality community on spirits, entrepreneurship, and beyond. The collaboration has led to the development of specialized beverage curricula, financial assistance for students, and the creation of programs like Future Proof-a certified bar training program designed to equip aspiring hospitality professionals with the skills needed to excel in the industry. In Bermuda, the Future Proof program is currently offered through the Bermuda Tourism Authority, making the training accessible to local residents interested in hospitality careers.

The faculty delegation was led by Professor John D. Buschman, Co-Director of the Global Sustainable Tourism Program. Other participating professors represented a range of specialties including international marketing, cuisine, leadership, and cruise line operations.

Bacardi has long supported education and workforce development in the hospitality industry through global initiatives such as Shake Your Future and its partnership with the Bacardi Center of Excellence at FIU.

