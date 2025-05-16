Qualcomm Technologies Expands Its Global Engineering Centers To Abu Dhabi To Spearhead Technological Innovation In AI, Data Centers, And Industrial Iot

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art global Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi that will focus on the development of advanced technologies and spearhead technical innovation in AI. The Qualcomm® Engineering Center will become an integral part of the Qualcomm® Global Engineering hubs working on next-generation technology in industrial IoT, AI and data center solutions to help meet growing local and global demand for high-performance connectivity, power-efficient computing and intelligence.

The Qualcomm Engineering Center will also collaborate with Abu Dhabi, UAE-based and global companies to support local strategic initiatives in the region. The center will augment the Company's global engineering capabilities to deliver products and services designed to meet the needs of key industries, including energy, manufacturing, logistics, retail and smart mobility, which are key drivers for economic growth.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans to establish a Qualcomm Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi as part of our efforts to advance technology innovation in the region. This new engineering hub will focus on developing best-in-class AI and industrial IoT solutions while also cultivating local talent and fostering job creation. We look forward to working with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the UAE to expand their technology ecosystem,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“Abu Dhabi is laying the groundwork for future-defining industries, grounded in world-class research capabilities, integrated infrastructure and the ability to attract top-tier talent. The Qualcomm Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi is poised to deliver technological advancements in IoT, AI and data infrastructure with applications across critical sectors, unlocking complex solutions at a global scale in partnership with Abu Dhabi's world-class ecosystem. This is why ambitious global investors and pioneering companies, like Qualcomm, choose Abu Dhabi: as an investment destination we lose no time in anticipating what's next; we build for it,” said His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

