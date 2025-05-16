Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Named Luckiest Casino In U.S. By Casinos

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has been named the luckiest casino in the U.S. according to a recent study conducted by Casinos . The resort claimed the top spot based on an in-depth analysis of Tripadvisor reviews, measuring the frequency of luck-related keyword mentions.

With a 25.49% luck rate, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa topped the list thanks to glowing guest feedback, including frequent mentions of jackpots, hand pays and bonus wins. 50 reviews mentioned the word "jackpot," and 19 even referenced a "hand pay."

Casinos tracked keywords such as lucky, luck, won, winning, success, jackpot, hand pay, winner, bonus, profit to determine which U.S. casinos inspired the most winning moments among visitors.

"I hit 4 jackpots. I stayed one night. I had a blast. The machines are as loose as anywhere else," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer, noted Casinos, capturing the essence of why the casino landed in the No. 1 spot.

"We've always known this was a lucky casino, but it's exciting to see that recognized through data-driven research," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. "It's a testament to the vibrant energy on our casino floor and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create for every guest."

The ranking reinforces Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's reputation as one of the premier gaming and entertainment destinations in the United States Seminole Hard Rock Tampa was not involved in the study and was unaware of it until the results were publicly released.

Over the past year, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out nearly 839,000 jackpots totaling more than $2.45 billion, continuing to deliver thrilling high-stakes gaming. Since May 1, 2024, the casino resort has awarded 375 jackpots of $100,000 or more, amounting to an impressive $61 million in winnings. Notably, 47 of those massive wins stemmed from bets of $5 or less and nine came from wagers of $3 or less.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa offers a fully integrated casino experience with a sleek, modern design and welcoming atmosphere of 245,000 square feet of gaming space and entertainment. With 5,230 of the hottest slot machines and a full range of table games such as poker, blackjack and baccarat, there is no shortage of opportunities to win. Additionally, guests can enjoy live craps, roulette, and sports betting at their leisure.

