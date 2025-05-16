Gina's Gelato And Java Opens In Parma Heights With Crimson Cup Support

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A sweet new destination has arrived in Parma Heights! Gina's Gelato and Java , a locally owned shop serving artisan gelato and handcrafted coffee, celebrated its grand opening on May 7 with the support of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea's 7 Steps to Success consulting program.

Owners Gina and Jeff Caro created the shop as an inviting gathering place for families and friends on Cleveland's west side. With deep roots in the community and a background in event planning, the Caros wanted to bring something new and meaningful to the neighborhood.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the May 7 grand opening of Gina's Gelato and Java in Parma Heights, Ohio.

The team behind the new Gina's Gelato and Java in Parma Heights, Ohio.

Owners Gina and Jeff Caro cut the ribbon at the May 7 grand opening of Gina's Gelato and Java in Parma Heights, Ohio.

"We've always dreamed of creating a place where people could connect over coffee or dessert," said Gina Caro. "We're thrilled by the response so far - customers keep telling us how excited they are to have both coffee and gelato under one roof."

Located at 6201 Stumph Road in Parma Heights, Gina's Gelato and Java offers a unique blend of tradition, indulgence and Italian charm. Guests can enjoy a range of specialty espresso drinks, teas, and premium gelato made from quality ingredients.

The Caros developed their shop with guidance from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, a nationally recognized coffee roaster based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Crimson Cup has helped over 300 independent coffee businesses across more than 37 states grow and thrive.

Gina and Jeff chose to open an independent coffee shop to maintain their creative freedom. "We had original ideas and wanted the freedom to implement them without restrictions," said Gina. "We didn't want to be a mass-produced business. We thrive on originality and uniqueness."

"Crimson Cup's support was and still is overwhelming," said Jeff Caro. "From building out the business to our first week of operations, we always felt like we had a true partner by our side. Steve Bayless and Heather Syx were invaluable to our journey."

The couple said Crimson Cup stood out during their research. "We read about the 7 Steps program and were very impressed with how comprehensive it is and how it's executed throughout the entire process," said Gina. "We were also blown away by the sample of Armando's Blend we received - it confirmed that Crimson Cup was the right choice for our coffee program."

Based on Greg Ubert's book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, Crimson Cup's program includes a detailed startup plan, barista training, on-site consulting, and ongoing operational support. The Caros credit the program's comprehensive scope for helping them realize their vision.

"It's hard to pick just one step that made the difference," added Gina. "From the layout of the shop to customer service best practices, Crimson Cup helped us create something original and lasting."

Gina also offered advice for future café owners: "After you've made your decision to open your own coffee shop, contact Crimson Cup! Their support and partnership are invaluable. Their high-quality products can't compare to other coffee companies. Also - read The 7 Steps to Success by Greg Ubert."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

