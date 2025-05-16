Zelensky Urges Tough Sanctions Against Russia If Talks End Without Results

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the international community must impose severe sanctions on Russia's banking and energy sectors if the negotiations in Istanbul end without tangible results.

The head of state made this statement during his address at the European Political Community summit, held in the Albanian capital, Tirana, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"They [the Russians] are doing everything they can to turn this Istanbul meeting into a staged, empty process just like the one in 2022. It's not us or Western leaders who are disrupting the negotiation and the Russians have been claiming for years. It's the Russians who send empty heads to the talks. And that's what destroys the meaning of diplomacy. So if it turns out that the Russian delegation really is just theatrical and can't deliver any results today, the world must respond. There needs to be a strong reaction, including sanctions against Russia's energy sector and banks. Pressure must continue to rise until real progress is made. Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end this war," Zelensky said.

Rutte on Putin's refusal to attend talks: 'He made a big mistake'

He called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant his delegation real negotiating authority.

"We need a full stop to the killing - long enough to give diplomacy a real chance," Zelensky added.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are currently taking place in Istanbul. According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, the Ukrainian delegation's top priority in the talks is a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire. That, he said, will be the main indicator of Russia's willingness to engage constructively in Istanbul.